It’s time to delete most of your apps

Stan Horaczek
Reader's Digest
“This is a catastrophe,” my wife said—slightly horrified—as she swiped through page after page of apps on my phone. “Why do you even have most of these?” It’s a good question.
It’s hard to believe that just 11 years ago, the App Store icon showed up on the iPhone. It debuted with just 500 apps total, but that number has grown to over 2.2 million. It’s an embarrassment of riches when it comes to applications, but some of them are, frankly, kind of embarrassing. Unless you’re meticulous about your phone maintenance practices, there’s a good chance you’re toting around more apps than you need—and it could be harming your overall smartphone experience.
This is a perfect opportunity to head into your smartphone (this goes for Android users, too) and clean out some of those ill-advised downloads from the past decade. Read more >>