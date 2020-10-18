Sunday, October 18, 2020

Israel ordered a second lockdown in response to coronavirus resurgence. It’s not going so well.

 
An Israeli protester attends a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Saturday. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

Steve Hendrix, Ruth Eglash
Washington Post

JERUSALEM — As one of the few countries to return to a complete lockdown amid resurgent coronavirus infections, Israel is learning that freezing a nation in place is even more difficult the second time around.

Israel's experience may hold lessons for other governments looking to stem the pandemic's stubborn grip across the world.

After a nearly two-month national quarantine last spring — in which Israel’s 9 million residents largely complied with orders to stay home — autumn’s Lockdown II has proven to be far leakier and more contentious.

A restive public — dubious that the restrictions are necessary, desperate to make a living and outraged at reports of politicians ignoring their own rules — has been less willing to bottle itself up since the second quarantine began Sept. 25.  Read more >>
