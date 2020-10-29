Islands of The Bahamas Captures Top Diving Awards

The Islands of The Bahamas Solidifies Its Reputation as one of the World’s Leading Dive Destinations.
NASSAU, Bahamas – The Islands of The Bahamas have long been a diver’s paradise with some of the world’s best dive sites just 50 miles off the Florida Coast.
As The Bahamas reopens to international travelers, the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is showcasing all that the country has to offer for divers of all levels.
Along with The Bahamas’ recent recognition in Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards, the country’s array of dive experiences will be highlighted at upcoming trade shows and through the Ministry’s new Diving Ambassador Program. Read more >>