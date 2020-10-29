Iran's Covid death toll may be four times the government's official tally, says top doctor

Iran’s doctors are urging the government to take decisive action, citing "unacceptable mortality rates."
Mourners carry a body during a funeral at a cemetery where Covid-19 victims and others are buried, south of Tehran, Iran on Oct. 24, 2020.Majid Asgaripour / Wana News Agency/Reuters
Dan De Luce and Leila Gharagozlou
WASHINGTON — A senior member of Iran's medical association says the country's death toll from the coronavirus is three to four times the official number released by the government, the latest warning from Iranian doctors who are urging political leaders to take more aggressive action to contain the pandemic.
Hossein Gheshlaghi, a senior member of Iran's Supreme Medical Council, a non-governmental professional association that licenses doctors, made the extraordinary assertion as the Iranian government faced another spike in infections.
Gheshlaghi's comments follow a series of statements and letters from the professional association since March urging the government to follow scientific advice and to provide more resources for medical staff on the frontlines of the crisis.