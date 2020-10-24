“I Have Done Humanity a Big Friggin’ Favor”

A COVID vaccine trial volunteer on what it’s like to take part in one of the most high-stakes human medical experiments ever conducted.
Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images
Molly Olmstead
Slate News
The massive effort to develop a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine appears to be progressing. Pfizer and Moderna, the two companies furthest along in the process, are within weeks of being able to report early results for their trials. Both companies have ongoing trials involving thousands of volunteers who line up to receive either a placebo or the experimental vaccine to test whether the vaccine is safe for humans.
Slate spoke to a Pfizer trial volunteer named Erik, a 45-year-old private chauffeur and Uber driver in Houston, to learn what it’s like to participate in one of the most high-stakes human medical experiments ever conducted. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Read more >>