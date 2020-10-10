Humans are evolving an extra artery in the arm

A new study suggests that humans are evolving at a faster rate than at any point in the past 250 years.
By Sara Rigby, PA Science
It seems that more and more adults have an extra artery in their arms as humans continue to evolve at a rapid rate, a study has found.
Scientists in Australia believe that humans are undergoing a micro-evolution in which evolutionary changes can be observed over a short period of time.
The artery forms while a baby is in the womb and is the main vessel that supplies blood to the forearm and hand, but it usually disappears during gestation and is replaced by the radial and ulnar arteries. However, some people retain all three. Read more >>