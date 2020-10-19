Huge cat found etched into desert among Nazca Lines in Peru

The feline figure, seen on a hillside in Nazca, Peru, has been cleaned and conserved since its discovery. Photograph: Jhony Islas/AP
Sam Jones
The Guardian
Feline geoglyph from 200-100BC emerges during work at Unesco world heritage site.
The dun sands of southern Peru, etched centuries ago with geoglyphs of a hummingbird, a monkey, an orca – and a figure some would dearly love to believe is an astronaut – have now revealed the form of an enormous cat lounging across a desert hillside.
The feline Nazca line, dated to between 200BC and 100BC, emerged during work to improve access to one of the hills that provides a natural vantage point from which many of the designs can be seen.
A Unesco world heritage site since 1994, the Nazca Lines, which are made up of hundreds of geometric and zoomorphic images, were created by removing rocks and earth to reveal the contrasting materials below. They lie 250 miles (400km) south of Lima and cover about 450 sq km (175 sq miles) of Peru’s arid coastal plain. Read more >>