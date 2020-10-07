How to Make Money When You Can't Leave Your House

Looking for out-of-the-box ways to make some extra cash right now? Try out these 30 strategies. Image credit: Maskot | Getty Images
John Rampton
Entrepreneur.com
It wasn’t that long ago that working from home was merely a pipe dream. But throughout history, there has always been some type of “working from home.” Of course, today, working from home with ease has been with a big thanks to advancements in technology.
The work from home requirements have become a necessity in a pandemic where you can’t leave your house. Maybe in the past you have worked from home because you can’t afford childcare, have a medical condition or you may be introverted and just prefer to stay at home. But, today, you are complying with stay-at-home orders due to Covid-19.
Regardless of the reason you've worked from home, there are plenty of ways you can still make money, such as the following 30 ways. Read more >>