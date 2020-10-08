Here We Go Again: Pm Piles On The Pain In Desperate Bid To Halt Runaway Virus

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
RESIDENTS in New Providence and Abaco will be placed under strict movement restrictions, featuring a 7pm daily curfew and full weekend lockdowns until the COVID-19 situation sees improvement, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, pictured, announced yesterday.
The 7pm curfew will begin tomorrow and last throughout the holiday weekend, ending Tuesday at 5am.
Following this, every weekend both islands will go into full lockdown mode – Fridays at 7pm to Mondays 5am –- and every day the curfew will be 7pm instead of the 10pm curfew that has been in effect for several weeks.
As a part of government’s enforcement efforts, Dr Minnis said all fines for breaching health protocols, except for the mask violations, will be doubled.
He said to encourage compliance with public health protection measures, there will be an amendment to the Emergency Powers Order that causes businesses to be closed for 14 days on their second violation of the protocols. Read more >>