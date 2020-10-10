HEARTBREAK: Weddings affected by new restrictions

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A bride and groom-to-be, who were scheduled to get married on Saturday, said yesterday that after numerous postponements, rearranging with vendors and thousands of dollars in sunk cost due to COVID-19, they will rush plans to get married today.
Kellie Allen, 28, and Dominique Smith, 28, originally planned their dream day in June.
Restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic forced them to delay three times.
The couple almost gave up hope, but took the reopening of various sectors of the economy and the easement of restrictions last month as a sign to press forward.
But Allen said she burst into tears on Monday amid widespread speculation of an upcoming lockdown and the chance the couple’s wedding plans would once again fall apart.
Her fears became a reality on Wednesday when Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced new restrictions, for New Providence and Abaco, including a 24-hour curfew over the holiday weekend.
"It starts to play with your mind," Allen told Eyewitness News.