Harris calls Trump's COVID response the greatest presidential failure in U.S. history

Fadel Allassan, Axios
Sen. Kamala Harris opened the vice presidential debate on Wednesday by condemning the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic as "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."
Why it matters: The pandemic is the single most dominant focus of the debate and the election, especially now that President Trump himself has contracted COVID-19. Harris used the moment to hammer Vice President Pence for heading a government response that has seen over 210,000 Americans die from the virus.
What she's saying: Harris said Pence and Trump knew about the lethality of the virus and chose to downplay it. "Frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to re-election based on this," the California senator said.