Godfrey Kenneth Kelly Knighted at Government House

Godfrey Kenneth Kelly received a knighthood during an Investiture Ceremony held at Government House on Monday, September 28, 2020 conducted by Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson).
ZNS Bahamas
Godfrey Kenneth Kelly has been presented the Insignia of Knight Commander, the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, KCMG. Governor General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, ON, GCMG, made the presentation during an Investiture Ceremony held at Government House, September 28, 2020. Sir Godfrey is the second person to be knighted at a local investiture, in The Bahamas. The Governor General congratulated Sir Godfrey and thanked him for his
many contributions to the country.