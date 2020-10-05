GBPA’s support of Genesis Academy, helps ensure every child has access to education

BACK TO THE CLASSROOM – With the support of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Limited, Genesis Academy’s Principal, Dr. Ricardo Major, and his staff will restart in-person lessons at the facility in late November. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE GBPA)
With the support of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Limited, Genesis Academy’s Principal, Dr. Ricardo Major, and his staff will restart in-person lessons at the facility in late November.
Genesis Academy offers Programme S.U.R.E (Success Ultimately Reassures Everybody), a subset of the Government of The Bahamas’ Ministry of Education (MOE). The program is tailored to troubled teens who are trying to refocus on their education and obtain their high school diplomas in Grand Bahama. With six trained, specialized staff, Genesis helps mainstream students who are recovering from substance abuse, criminal rehabilitation, and other needs not applicable to a regular classroom. It offers small classes, low teacher/student ratios and provides students with individualized access to academic development, behaviour therapy, social interaction and experiential training services.
"For over 20 years, the GBPA has provided this facility for the Ministry of Education, as well as supporting the Academy's after-school programs and projects that help to guide these students back into mainstream life and become productive citizens," said Dr. Major. "On behalf of the Ministry, we appreciate the value the Port Authority sees in our program. They have supported our Academy 100 percent and believe in these students who, with our help, will become great members of the community."