GBPA partner MicroMentor brings first-ever virtual business marketplace to Freeport

Derek Newbold, GBPA Senior Manager of Business Development
Freeport News
Throughout 2020, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Limited (GBPA) has been pleased to partner with MicroMentor, the world’s largest community of entrepreneurs and experienced volunteer business mentors, to benefit Freeport's business owners and entrepreneurs.
Executives at GBPA are pleased to share the news of MicroMentor’s further stake in Freeport’s economic recovery through the launch of its online MicroMentor Marketplace event, a first for the organization and a benefit to Freeport's businesses.
“MicroMentor is a program of Mercy Corps, a global humanitarian organization that has been on-the-ground, providing invaluable support to the Grand Bahama community post-Hurricane Dorian,” said Derek Newbold, GBPA's Sr. Manager of Business Development. Read more >>