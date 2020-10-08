FURLOUGHED & FRUSTRATED: Scores of Atlantis employees march for redundancy pay

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 100 protestors, many of whom were furloughed and frustrated Atlantis employees, marched downtown after several failed attempts and police interventions yesterday.
Organizers planned to march at 8am from the park at the bottom of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge to Paradise Island, but were turned back by police officers.
As protestors began marching on Bay Street around 8.30am, officers told them to return to the park to continue the demonstration as they did not have a permit to march downtown.
As they sought to divert onto Dowdeswell Street, protestors again met a cohort of officers who redirected them.
Dave Beckford, an Atlantis employee of 25 years, said: “We have the right to protest, we have the right to march. Read more >>