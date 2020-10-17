From The Bahamas to Jamaica, The Talking Heads’ Caribbean Love Story

Left to right. Chris Frantz, Desmond Dekker, Barry Reynolds, Sticky Thompson, Wally Badarou, Joe Cocker, Sly Dunbar, Mikey Chung. The two gentlemen on right are unknown) Photo by Alison Jarvis
Bob Curley
Caribbean Journal
Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz’s new book, Remain in Love, is a billet-doux to his bandmate and wife of more than 40 years, bassist Tina Weymouth, as well as documenting the couple’s musical journey together — first, as part of the most critically acclaimed New Wave band of the late 70s and early 80s, and later as co-founders of The Tom Tom Club, which topped the charts in 1981 with “Genius of Love.”
But there’s another ongoing love affair that Franz and Weymouth have been carrying on all these years, too, and that’s with the Caribbean — the Bahamas, in particular.
Talking Heads are sometimes described as a “world music” band, and Frantz’s introduction to Caribbean beats and rhythms began early: his parents had lived in Puerto Rico and traveled to the Virgin Islands and Trinidad, bringing home 78-rpm records of calypso and mambo songs that Frantz rediscovered as a young musician. Read more >>