Freeport Primary dismissed abruptly

EARLY DISMISSAL – Freeport Primary School was dismissed early Friday. It is not clear whether the dismissal was in relation to a teacher at the institution testing positive for COIVD-19; however, parents were advised to collect their children and they were to remain at home until further notice. (PHOTO: JAIMIE SMITH)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
GB primary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19
The Freeport News can confirm that a teacher of Freeport Primary School has tested positive for COVID-19 and school was abruptly dismissed at 1:00 on Friday (October 23) afternoon.
The daily learned that parents were advised to collect their children promptly and they were to remain at home until further notice.
A team from The Freeport News visited the campus Friday after learning of the dismissal, hoping to get a comment from principal, Gia Walker. However, she declined to make a statement.
Informed sources revealed that a teacher of the government primary school became ill a few weeks ago and remained home. Since then, the educator was tested and the results returned positive.