Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19 after her daughter shared the news on TikTok

White House Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the media in the White House press briefing room on January 10, 2020. Alex Wong/Getty
Lauren Frias, CNN
Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway tested positive for the coronavirus, she confirmed in a tweet Friday.
Conway described her symptoms as "mild," including a "light cough," and wrote she is feeling fine.
"I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway wrote in the tweet. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."
