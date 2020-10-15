Forbes: No indication of curve flattening in NP

Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There is no indication that the curb is being flattened in New Providence, according to Director of the National HIV & AIDS programme Dr. Nikkiah Forbes.
As of yesterday, the number of cases in the country stood at 5,385, with 4,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Providence alone.
“We are still seeing a concerning number of cases per day,” Forbes said, in an interview with Eyewitness News.
“We are still very much in the second wave. The numbers are not looking good.
“There’s no indication that the curb is being flattened here in New Providence. That is concerning that there is an ongoing spread of new cases.”
The ministry advised the long holiday weekend led to delayed reporting from a number of laboratories. Read more >>