For second straight day, U.S. Covid cases reach new high

In other coronavirus news: Trumps to hold Halloween bash at White House, remdesivir gets FDA approval and Blacks brave pandemic to vote.
Wilson Wong, Colin Sheeley, Corky Siemaszko
NBC News
For the second day in a row, the United States set a daily record for coronavirus cases when more than 79,000 infections were reported.
Friday's 779,303 cases, as tallied by NBC News, topped Thursday's 77,640. The previous high of 75,723 was set July 29.
The new benchmarks were hit as the pandemic has accelerated at a pace not seen since the summer and as many local governments have reimposed restrictions to stop the spread of a virus that has killed 225,108 people in the U.S., according to the latest tally. Read more >>