For Anguilla’s Bankie Banx, Nothing Stops the Music

By Bob Curley
Caribbean Journal
Beach bars come and go like the tides in the Caribbean, sometimes washed out by hurricanes, sometimes falling victim to hard times, sometimes simply because their time has passed.
So it’s perhaps ironic that Bankie Banx’s Dune Preserve on Anguilla, a beach bar cobbled together from driftwood and lumber scraps that practically shouts impermanence, has survived everything from angry seas to a pandemic over the last 25-plus years. And like his bar/performance venue/home, legendary singer and songwriter Bankie Banx also is going strong in his seventh decade writing the soundtrack for his island home.
With Anguilla testing the waters of reopening to visitors after an extended COVID-19 lockdown, Bankie and his fellow performers are ready to welcome guests back to the Dune Preserve, home to the annual Moonsplash festival and a stage where everyone from John Mayer to The Wailers have performed.
The truth, however, is that the music never stopped at the Dune Preserve, even when there were no tourists to fill the seats. Read more >>