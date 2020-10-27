Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Fay Knowles - Lockdown Specials

 

Greetings!

 
The e-book editions of two of my books, “Sunbeams from The Heart: A Collection of Twelve Romantic Short Stories" and "Dangerous Devotion", a Mystery Romance, are now reduced on Amazon (limited time only)
Sunbeams from The Heart: A Collection of Twelve Romantic Short Stories

"What charming stories. I enjoyed them all....away from war, politics, bad television, just lovely stories. They calmed my mind and lifted my soul." - 5 Star Review by Amazon Customer.
 
Not only did “Sunbeams from the Heart” make Amazon's top 100 paid best-sellers' list in the Literature & Fiction/Short stories category shortly after it was first released, but it was next to Stephen King’s “Hearts in Atlantis” in Amazon's Best Sellers in Literary Short Stories! The following month, Sunbeams from the Heart again made the top 100 paid bestsellers' list in the Literature & Fiction/Short Stories category, this time alongside Agatha Christie's “Miss Marple - The Complete Short Stories”.
Buy Now on Amazon.com
Buy Now on Amazon.co.uk
Universal Link
Dangerous Devotion

"Definitely worthy to be made into a short film!" - 5 Star Review by "Dom G".
 
If your relationship was threatened, what lengths would you go to in order to save it? Facing imminent danger and fierce opposition to love a second time around, Violet and Gordon seek a new life in Gordon’s homeland of Scotland, thousands of miles away from where they had lived in Nassau, Bahamas, but trouble catches up with them in their little loch side cottage.
 
A stand-alone mystery romance. Formerly "Love at Sunset".
 
Buy Now on Amazon.com
Buy Now on Amazon.co.uk
Universal Link
Don't have a Kindle? No problem. You can download the free app on Amazon at Kindle App for most major smart phones, tablets and computers.
 
If you get a chance to grab these book deals, I do hope you enjoy reading them.
 
I haven't forgotten about Book Three in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series. I am working on it in between polishing up some short stories to submit to overseas magazines and journals!
 
Take care and stay safe.
 
Best wishes,
Fay
 
Fay Knowles
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
Fay's Blog
 
 
