Fauci reacts to the scary video that shows how coronavirus spreads without anyone knowing it

Dr. Anthony Fauci (right) comments on aerosol and droplets spread during talking without a mask (top left corner) and with a face cover (top right corner) in relationship with the novel coronavirus transmission. Image source: YouTube
Chris Smith, BGR
The novel coronavirus can spread via droplets, aerosols, and fomites. Face masks can help reduce transmission in all of those instances.
A popular YouTube channel created a simple experiment that proves how many particles a person ejects when talking, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has now reacted to the findings.
Droplets and aerosol transmission are what makes the virus so dangerous if face masks and social distancing guidelines aren’t observed, and this scary experiment proves that it’s all happening in front of us but is invisible to the naked eye. Read more >>