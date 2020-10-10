Facing Loss of Tourists, Bahamas Resorts Give Back to Their Communities

Beaches in the Bahamas remain empty of tourists. The Bahamas faces the Covid-19 crisis as a literal island, cut off from the outside world via every airport or sea lane. - Pixabay
John Scott Lewinski
Barron's Daily
During the coronavirus pandemic, any country relying on the tourism industry finds itself on an economic island—isolated from the income that maintains a tax base and social services.
The Bahamas faces the Covid-19 crisis as a literal island, cut off from the outside world via every airport or sea lane. At the archipelago’s heart, Nassau’s 275,000 people confront health crises, poverty, and unemployment without financial assistance from fellow Caribbean venues who also battle the same challenges.
Currently, the Bahamas remain at Level 3 or High Risk for Covid-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the islands’ own government took the step of stopping all flights or cruise ships visits. Hotels remaining open can accept only Bahamian visitors.
But as the struggle against the virus continues, Nassau's most famous luxury destinations are assisting locals in need until faster tests and successful vaccines restore the travel flow.