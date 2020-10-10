Facebook Moderators Terrified Of COVID-19 Are Being Forced To Return To The Office Next Week

“How can we possibly be ready to return to the office when this entire process has been so utterly and completely mishandled?” - Christof Stache / Getty Images
Ryan Mac, Craig Silverman
BuzzFeed News
Facebook is ordering some of its third-party content moderators back to its offices on Monday — and that's caused them to panic.
The workers, contract employees at Accenture, a $145 billion professional services company, say the back-to-work order is indicative of a culture of silence and a two-tiered employment structure at the social network that exposes them to much greater risks than full-time employees.
Internally, workers have voiced concerns about returning to offices during a pandemic that has sickened 7.6 million people and killed more than 213,000 in the United States. And some Facebook content moderators employed by Accenture in Austin and Mountain View, California, who are expected to return to the office next week are concerned that they may lose their jobs if they do not.
Facebook has told its full-time employees that they should expect to work from home until July 2021. One full-time employee told BuzzFeed News that they're not even allowed to go into their office to retrieve their personal belongings.