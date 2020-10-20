Exuma virtual race raises $12K for COVID Relief

ZNS Bahamas
It is often said that absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Next month, hundreds of people will not gather at Regatta Park in Exuma for the 6th annual Exuma Half Marathon, featuring the Run for Pompey. This gathering of runners from all around the world traditionally provides an economic boost to the island and raises funds for an annual scholarship so a bright, young Bahamian can attend University of The Bahamas.
Nevertheless, while the big race in Exuma won’t happen this year, the spirit of giving is alive and well. In lieu of a registration fee, participants have been registering online to “run virtually” in their home cities, generating more than $12,000 so far for the Exuma Food Bank and tablets for students.
"Exuma is a special place. Those who have visited before understand that the people are just as beautiful as the island's world-class beaches and water," Peter Nicholson says, President of GIV Bahamas Inc, the largest owner at Grand Isle Resort and founder of the Exuma Half Marathon.