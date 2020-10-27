Experts warn this is the most dangerous place everyone’s catching coronavirus right now

A woman wearing a coronavirus face mask staring out a window while in quarantine. Image source: Luca Lorenzelli/Adobe
Chris Smith, BGR
Health experts warn that the most dangerous place to be when it comes to coronavirus transmission risk is at home.
Household gatherings are driving the new COVID-19 surge in the US, as more people congregate indoors now that the cold weather is arriving.
Health experts advise against small gatherings, which increase transmission risk, especially if people do not wear masks or respect other safety measures.