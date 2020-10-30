‘Excessive deaths’ occurring during pandemic

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
Between January and September, The Bahamas recorded 161 more deaths than in the same period of 2019, according to health statistics presented by Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis on Wednesday.
There were 2,095 deaths in The Bahamas between January and September of this year, compared to 1,934 in the same period of 2019.
Dahl-Regis said that in August, which saw the biggest difference between the two years, not all of the excessive deaths were COVID cases, noting that the COVID environment appears to be causing "excessive deaths".