Elon Musk doubles down on Covid-19 skepticism and says he won't take future vaccine

Ganesh Setty
CNN Business
(CNN Business) - Elon Musk is once again publicly downplaying the risks of Covid-19.
In a wide-ranging interview with the journalist Kara Swisher, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he would not take a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, and declined to say whether he feels a duty to pay employees who want to stay home to avoid contracting the virus.
"I'm not at risk for Covid, nor are my kids," said Musk during Monday's episode of the New York Times podcast "Sway."
Musk has long cultivated a public persona of an eccentric entrepreneur who knows better than the experts and isn't afraid to offer controversial opinions.
On the podcast, Musk argued that instead of sweeping stay-at-home orders to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, "anyone who is at risk should be quarantined until the storm passes."
When Swisher confronted Musk with the possibility that people would still die in the process, he replied bluntly: "Everybody dies."