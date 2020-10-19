Eight more deaths confirmed over weekend, 186 new cases

Sloan Smith
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed eight more COVID-related deaths over the weekend alongside an additional 186 cases.
The number of cases in the country now stands at 5,703, and the latest confirmed deaths were from New Providence.
They include a 74-year-old woman who died on October 16; a 61-year-old woman who died on October 12; a 64-year-old woman who died on September 28; a 66-year-old man who died on October 1; a 60-year-old woman who died on October 10; a 43-year-old man who died on October 14; and a 48-year-old man who died on October 15.
Officials also confirmed the death of a 34-year-old man as COVID-related; however, the date of his death was not revealed.
The number of COVID-related deaths now stands at 122, with another 13 deaths still under investigation.
