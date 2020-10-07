Eddie Van Halen dies at 65 after cancer battle

(CNN) - Eddie Van Halen, the renowned lead guitarist of iconic rock group Van Halen, has died, according to a social media post by his son. He was 65.
"He was the best father I could ever ask for," his son, Wolf Van Halen, wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."
Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli's son, said his father died after a "long and arduous battle with cancer" on Tuesday morning. Van Halen went on to marry actress Janie Liszewski in 2009.
"My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss," he added.
Bertinelli wrote on Twitter that her life changed 40 years ago when she met the guitarist.
"You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," the actress wrote. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.
"I'm so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love."
Eddie Van Halen, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, and his brother Alex Van Halen began performing together as teens, but formed the core of what would later become Van Halen after meeting David Lee Roth.
Over four decades, Van Halen released more than a dozen albums together.