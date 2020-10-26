Dry Air Indoors Will Increase Transmission Of Covid-19 As Winter Approaches

STOWE, VT - MARCH 01: The Trapp Family Lodge is covered in snow on March 1, 2020 in Stowe, Vermont. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
Robert Glatter, MD
Forbes
The reality is this: As the chilly autumn air shifts toward colder temperatures this winter, the possibility of outdoor dining and socializing under heat lamps and outdoor dining igloos will likely become a memory at best. And with this comes the increased risk for not only contracting, but transmitting Covid-19.
But it’s the quality of the air—specifically, colder and drier air with lower humidity that makes the virus much more virulent, by virtue of increasing its spread. Moreover, any physical distancing that was effective outdoors won’t be as useful inside.
And this is just one of the main concerns that will magnify the pandemic as we begin to move indoors, as recent data indicates a continued rise in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths throughout the U.S. in the past month, based on data from the Covid Tracking Project. Read more >>