Drowning our sorrows? American adults are drinking more alcohol during COVID-19, study finds.

Jessica Flores
USA TODAY
A new study shows that American adults, particularly women, are drinking more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alcohol consumption has increased by 14% compared to a year ago, including 17% for women, according to a report published in the JAMA Network Open.
The study also showed a 41% increase in heavy drinking for women. Heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks for women within a couple of hours and five or more for men.
Researchers used data collected using the RAND Corporation American Life Panel, surveying 1,540 adults ages 30 to 59. However, the authors note the findings are based on self-reports which may have affected the results. It also does not include why people are drinking more. Read more >>