Dr. Bartlett details plan for virus focus in schools

Dr. Frank Bartlett, Chairman, GB COVID-19 Task Force
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Head of Grand Bahama’s COVID-19 Task Force Dr. Frank Bartlett has detailed the procedures and recommendations of the Ministry of Health, as it relates to schools in Grand Bahama.
Last week, this daily reported that a teacher of Freeport Primary School had tested positive for the virus. Shortly thereafter, the learning institution was closed abruptly until further notice.
Dr. Bartlett, during the COVID-19 update on Wednesday, October 28, said that there is a procedure in place regarding positive COVID-9 cases within the school system, to mitigate the spread of the virus to students, faculty and staff. Read more >>