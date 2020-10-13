DNA Leader: COVID response puts Nation in Peril

Arinthia S. Komolafe, Leader, Democratic National Alliance
The Prime Minister's speech today was sobering. The presentation highlighted the obvious and drew attention to a leader that has fumbled through the worst national crisis in our generation. It was sad to watch the Competent Authority face the nation without a comprehensive plan that enables us to coexist with COVID-19. Instead, a continuous cycle of opening, closing, relaxing and restricting has become the government’s preferred approach.
The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) acknowledges the magnitude of the challenges we face as a nation. However, it is clear that poor decisions and a lack of enforcement are at the root of the current spike in COVID-19 cases since the ill-advised July 1 reopening of our borders. Simply put, a governance crisis and poor planning have put us in a precarious position. Read more >>