Disney Cruise Line Opens Bookings for 2022 With Itineraries in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and More

Bookings for early 2022 itineraries departing from ports around the U.S. are opening this week.
Elizabeth Rhodes
Travel & Leisure
Disney Cruise Line’s early 2022 bookings open this week on Oct. 22 for all guests, with itineraries through the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, and more from ports around the United States, including the cruise line’s newest home port, New Orleans. Here’s what this beloved cruise line — voted the best cruise line for families by Travel + Leisure readers in the 2020 World’s Best Awards — has in store for 2022.
Enjoy ocean views and beautiful beaches on four- to seven-night cruises around the Caribbean. Itineraries depart from Galveston, New Orleans, Miami, and Port Canaveral and visit destinations like Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and more. Meanwhile, three- to six-night cruises through the Bahamas leave from Port Canaveral, Miami, Galveston, and New Orleans and visit popular destinations like Key West and Nassau. Of course, Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, is a highlight for many of these itineraries through the Bahamas and Caribbean — guests can take advantage of family-friendly activities in a tropical setting that offers a dose of quintessential Disney magic.