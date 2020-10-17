'Difficult Decisions Will Have To Be Made' If Healthcare System Continues Operating Beyond Capacity

Health Minister Renward Wells, Dr. Nikkiah Forbes and Dr. Pearl McMillan speak on Friday.
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
HEALTH officials admitted Friday that tough decisions will have to be made concerning the patients that will be given priority care if the country’s healthcare system continues to operate beyond its current capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Dr. Nikkiah Forbes made the revelation during the ministry’s press conference on Friday – where it was revealed that the country recorded 132 cases on Thursday, pushing the nation’s count to 5,517.
Friday’s data was not released at the time this article was published.
However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan has revealed that one in 70 Bahamians have contracted COVID-19.
"The absolute reality of the situation is when healthcare systems are beyond capacity, we won't be able to care for the number of patients that are presenting," Dr. Forbes said during the Ministry of Health's press conference Friday.