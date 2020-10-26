Developers committed to Grand Lucayan project

Dr. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister of The Bahamas
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Despite the delay with the redevelopment of Grand Lucayan properties and Freeport Harbour, the developers – ITM Group and RCCL (Royal Caribbean Cruise Line) – remain committed to the project, according to the country's chief executive.
Laying on the table in the House of Assembly the 60-page Executive Summary Report 2020, which was presented by the Economic Recovery Committee (ERC), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis stated on Wednesday, October 21, that the objective was to provide recommendations to the Government of The Bahamas regarding strategies and actions that will hopefully, lead to an efficient economic recovery for the country moving forward.
Adding that there are a number of investment opportunities on the horizon for the country, the prime minister detailed the redevelopment of the Grand Lucayan properties and the Freeport Harbour during his communication in the House.
“There are a number of Bahamian and international investment projects throughout The Bahamas that will result in jobs for Bahamians at this time including the construction industry. I wish to update the House on just three investment projects that are still on track and will help in our economic recovery including post COVID. Read more >>