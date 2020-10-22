Deaths, hospitalizations and at least 68 COVID-19 cases after weeklong church event

Officials are looking for 94 close contacts of the people who tested positive.
At least two people are dead, four hospitalized and 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed following a week-long convocation event at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte, North Carolina. Google Maps/Street View
Jon Haworth
ABC News
At least two people are dead, four hospitalized and at least 68 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed following a weeklong convocation event at a church in North Carolina.
The week of events took place at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the numbers include attendees and close contacts of people who attended the services at the church. Authorities and health officials have said they are still trying to track down 94 more close contacts of the people who tested positive.
Health officials in Mecklenburg County have said they have contacted local health departments in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey and New York to warn them of possible cases tied to the events. Read more >>