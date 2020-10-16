Davis pledges his administration will not tolerate corrupt PLPs

Opposition Leader Phillip Davis (Keval Williams/EWN FILE PHOTO)
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis said last night that if the PLP is successful in becoming the next government, he will ensure as prime minister that members of his government do not have controversial contracts or “dealings” with government entities or consequences.
“In my administration, I will assure and ensure that none of my; not only members of Cabinet, but no one who is elected in my team will have any dealings or contract or relationship with a government entity that could produce controversy,” said Davis, who appeared as a guest on ILTV’s ‘Beyond the Headlines’ with host Clint Watson.
“Let me put in this way, it may be easier said than done, but if it is done, the person who does it knows what will happen and it will happen immediately.”
Asked whether the PLPs chances at the polls could be harmed because of Davis’ links to the rejected Christie administration, the PLP leader said he is not ashamed to have served as a Cabinet minister in that administration.
“Let me just say that the Christie administration did what they thought was best,” Davis said.
“The priorities and choices made were what they thought and I thought was best at that time.
“The label of being corrupt I reject and reject [outright] because I am not aware of any of my colleagues in that Cabinet committing any corrupt act.
“I understand the mudslinging in the thrust of the campaign and the [untruths] told by this present administration to succeed in persuading the Bahamian to vote for them.
"That was understood, but I don't also believe that my association with the previous administration will impact my electability at all.