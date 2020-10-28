Davis: “I will not run away from a debate”

Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Brave said he is prepared to publicly debate Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on national issues leading up to the general election, calling it an appropriate electoral process for Bahamians to “see who they are voting for”.
“It is a question of the wishes of the Bahamian people,” Davis told Eyewitness News.
“I will not run away from a debate.
“I am prepared to debate the prime minister of the country on national issues leading up to the next election.
“I think it is appropriate for the Bahamian people to see who they are voting for, hear their views and be attuned to their responses to questions.”
Asked about the outcome of a debate between him and the prime minister, Davis said the Bahamian people would determine their performances.