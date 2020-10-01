Davis: Govt. has failed to test, contact trace sufficiently while welcoming more tourists

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday there has not been enough COVID-19 testing or contact tracing in place to stop “a few cases from turning into a few thousand” in The Bahamas.
During debate in Parliament, Davis reflected on the country’s borders reopening to international commercial carriers on July 1, noting that by early August, the virus was rapidly spreading throughout the islands.
He said this was not the case in many other countries who reopened at the time.
“I point you to Barbados and other countries in our region, which have not experienced anything close to the scale of the outbreak we have seen and are now seeing here,” Davis said.
“Mr Speaker, this spread in infection resulted in thousands of Bahamians contracting the virus for the past few months, along with fellow parliamentarians and members of staff of this place.
He continued: “I was one of them. While each of us is unable to say specifically how we joined our fellow Bahamians as a dashboard statistic, the overall picture is clear; our borders reopened despite what almost immediately became clear — the government had not used the many long months of curfew and lockdowns to prepare properly.
“Today, I want to emphasize how crucial it is that the doctors and nurses on our frontlines finally be heard and respected. They are asking for more resources. They tell us they need more testing, quicker results, faster tracing, more beds, and more staff.
"We owe them this much at least."