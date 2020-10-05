Davis blasts “last-ditch effort” to contain COVID-19 spread

Leader of the Opposition Phillip Davis (Keval Williams/EWN file photo)
Ava Turnquest
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Davis yesterday said his party expected to be fully engaged in discussions with health experts at a special briefing this week, which he characterized as a “last-ditch effort” to contain COVID-19 community spread.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he extended the invitation for Davis and his team to attend a Cabinet briefing with representatives of PAHO/WHO, during his national address yesterday.
In a later statement, the Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador MP said the Opposition was denied an opportunity to engage during previous briefings.
The Progress Liberal Party leader said the prime minister's national address represented a concession of his administration's failure to contain community spread of COVID-19.