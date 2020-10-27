COVID Impacts Heavily on Government Business Says Bahamas

Caribbean National Weekly
The Bahamas government has announced the temporary resignation of the Minister of State, Kwasi Thompson, so as to facilitate the business of the Senate during the absence of ministers in the Senate who are in quarantine.
A brief government statement said that Thompson will be replaced by Senator Dwight Sawyer, who will step down from his temporary appointment this week, after which Thompson will be sworn in and resume his duties as minister of state.
The announcement comes as the government moves to the Parliament on Monday to seek an extension on the state of emergency to November 30 as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has so far infected 6,466 and killed 132 others here.