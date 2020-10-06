COVID deaths hit 100

The Bahamas hit a grim milestone yesterday as the number of COVID-19 deaths hit 100.
The Ministry of Health reported four additional COVID-19 deaths last night and 107 additional cases.
The latest death was an 85-year-old woman who died yesterday. Officials also reported the deaths of a 72-year-old man, who died on October 2; a 51-year-old woman, who died on September 28; and a 57-year-old man who died on September 24. All of the victims were from New Providence.
Of the new cases, 88 were on New Providence, five on Grand Bahama, 10 on Abaco, one on Cat Island, one on Eleuthera and two cases had pending locations.
There are now 2,475 recovered cases and 1,952 active cases.
There are 112 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
To date, 22,324 tests were completed. (source)