COVID cases surpass 4,000

Travis Cartwright-Carroll
The Nassau Guardian
The Bahamas hit a grim milestone yesterday as it surpassed 4,000 cases of COVID-19 with health officials reporting an additional 200 cases on New Providence alone.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health said there were 103 new cases on the island, representing cases confirmed a day earlier, and last night it added another 97 cases to the New Providence tally.
In total, there are now 4,123 cases in The Bahamas. Just over half are recovered cases.
In total, the Ministry of Health reported 119 additional cases for Tuesday and 101 cases were confirmed yesterday.
The Tuesday cases included nine on Abaco, four on Grand Bahama, two on Exuma and one on Andros.
Yesterday’s cases included one on Abaco and three cases with locations pending.
The Ministry of Health reported four additional deaths on Tuesday and one death yesterday. The total number of deaths now stand at 96.