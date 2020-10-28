COVID-19: Public immunity “waning quite rapidly” as fewer than 5 per cent have antibodies

A study of 365,104 adults in England shows that antibody levels have fallen, with the largest drop in people aged 75 and over.
Amy Barrett, PA Science
Scientists have found that coronavirus immunity could only last a few months after a study revealed a decline in protective antibodies.
Research by Imperial College London estimated just 4.4 per cent of adults had some form of immunity against COVID-19 in September, when cases began to increase again. This is compared with 6 per cent found to have antibodies between June 20 and July 13, and 4.8 per cent between 31 July and 31 August.
Experts said the data from the Real-Time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT-2) study – which has been released in a pre-print paper that has not been peer-reviewed – showed immunity was "waning quite rapidly", which could lead to an increased risk of reinfection.