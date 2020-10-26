COVID-19 incubation period potentially much longer than previously thought

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Image captured and colorized at NIAID's Rocky Mountain Laboratories (RML) in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID
By Sally Robertson, B.Sc
News Medical
Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have provided an updated estimate of the incubation period for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Initial estimates made during the early stages of the pandemic ranged from around 4 to 7 days.
However, numerous reports have since emerged, estimating an incubation period of anything from one to 34 days.
Currently, governments are planning their mitigation strategies based on a maximum incubation period of 14 days. Read more >>