Monday, October 5, 2020
COVID-19 Dashboard Update
Bahamas National
The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are seventy-seven (77) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to four thousand four hundred nine (4,409).
Anthony Derek Catalano
6:57 AM
