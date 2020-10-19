COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Pope’s Vatican Residence

It’s the second time since March that someone living in the Santa Marta residence has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pope Francis is tested regularly for COVID-19. He is seen delivering the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Sunday. Image:AP
Huffington Post
VATICAN CITY ― A man living in the same Vatican residence as Pope Francis has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation, the Vatican said on Saturday.
The man, who was not identified and did not have symptoms of the illness, left the Santa Marta residence and went into isolation along with others with whom he had had direct contact, a statement said.
Someone else living in the residence - which has about 130 rooms and suites - tested positive for the coronavirus when the pandemic hit Italy in March. Read more >>